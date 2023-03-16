BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday Morning, a chain dedicated to selling home decor at discounted prices, will be closing several stores in Alabama.

The company, which currently operates 487 stores across 40 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, stating that it was planning on closing stores in low-traffic regions while allocating proper resources to remaining stores in high-traffic regions.

As part of the bankruptcy, Tuesday Morning will be closing over 250 stores nationwide.

“After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing,” said Andrew Berger, CEO and director of Tuesday Morning, in a statement provided to businesswire.com. “Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner. We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base. We appreciate all the support of our employees, customers, creditors and other partners as we seek to sustain commercial operations with minimal disruptions.”

This is the second time Tuesday Morning has filed for bankruptcy in three years.

Here is a list of the Tuesday Morning stores that will be closing across Alabama:

Eastwood Village, 1620 Montclair Road, Birmingham

Riverchase Promenade, 1705 Montgomery Highway South, Hoover

Southland Plaza, 2019 Sixth Avnue Southeast, Decatur

Circle West Shopping Center, 3114 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

Westside Centre, 6275 University Driver NW, Huntsville

Northport Plaza, 1695 McFarland Boulevard, Northport

Paradise Isle, 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores

Midtown Mart, 3051 Dauphin Street, Mobile

Brook Highland Plaza, 5223 US Highway 280, Birmingham

Bailey Cove Shopping Center, 7900 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville

With the closures, Alabama will only have six remaining Tuesday Morning stores.

No date has been set for when the stores will close.