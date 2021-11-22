Try a throwback meal from the archived News 19 Holiday Cookbooks

A long, long, long time ago, during a holiday season in another century, News 19 anchors and journalists came together and shared their treasured family recipes. They were lovingly bound and distributed to the community as a much sought-after cookbook.

We still get calls about them.

These tomes have been well cared for in the collection of long-time News 19 employee Sherri Russell Brown. Preserved for a future generation to cook and enjoy.

We have chosen a selection of those recipes to give to the community this holiday season. Bon Appétit!