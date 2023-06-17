SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Muscle Shoals is renowned for its musical background that has shaped the area’s identity. This was celebrated with a concert designed to recognize the long history of sounds that were first heard in the Shoals.

Dozens gathered in Sheffield at the historic Ritz Theatre to witness some of the timeless hits that have made Muscle Shoals what it is today.

Artists such as T Graham Brown, James Leblanc, Angela Hacker along with Billy Lawson & Wishbone delivered performances that rocked the building.

Muscle Shoals’ very own Billy Lawson says the concert is about all the great music that remains alive after many years.

“All great classic songs that you hear every day after 60 years, I’m honored to be on stage with these guys,” Lawson told News 19.

Known for his many billboard country hits, T Graham Brown says he was humbled to showcase the long history of music that the quad cities are known for.

“There’s a ton of history man you can go on and on and on about this place it’s unreal, I’m just so thankful and blessed to be asked to be here,” Brown said.

Music has been a cornerstone of the quad city community for decades holding a special place in its heart. The sold-out concert displayed just how loved music is in the Shoals.