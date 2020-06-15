Trash Pandas hosting community chicken sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Great Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting a community chicken sale.

You must order the chicken by Friday, June 19th, at 5:00 p.m. CT. and you will pick up the chicken on Saturday, June 27th at Toyota Field.

The chicken comes in 40-pound cases. The cases of Frozen Skinless Breasts are $53 and separated into four (4) 10-pound packages. Cases of Leg Quarters have 25-27 individual pieces and are $23 per case.

The chicken comes from Montaire Farms.

For more information and to place an order, click here.