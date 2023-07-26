HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — What’s better than going to Toyota Field, grabbing a hot dog and cheering on the Trash Pandas? Going to Toyota Field, grabbing a hot dog and cheering on the Trash Pandas while supporting local kids!

Local law firm Tyler Mann Injury Law is collaborating with HEALS, Inc., an Alabama-based non-profit organization, to provide new back-to-school shoes for children in need as the law firm presents the home game on Saturday, July 29.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will take on the Tennessee Smokies at 6:35 p.m.

Anyone who brings new, child-sized shoes suitable for grades 1-8 to that game and drops them off at the Tyler Mann tent near the park entrance will be entered into a raffle to win a $250 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

“We are thrilled to team up with HEALS, Inc. and the Rocket City Trash Pandas to support the well-being of local school children,” said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. “By providing new back-to-school shoes, we can empower these young individuals to thrive academically and enhance their overall quality of life.”

To enter the giveaway, those who donate shoes will scan a QR code at the Tyler Mann tent. The firm is also pledging $1 of its own for every entry received, with the goal of making a $3,000 donation to HEALS, Inc. to help buy new shoes for local kids.

“We invite all fans, supporters, and community members to join us in this meaningful initiative,” Tyler Mann said. “Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of these children, ensuring they have the necessary resources to succeed in school and beyond. A post-game inside-the-ballpark fireworks display will add to the festive game atmosphere.”

Over the past two years, the initiative has provided 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes to Huntsville-area children.