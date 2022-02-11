MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing back the Trash Dash 5K for its third year on Saturday, April 23.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and online registration is $30 per runner. Online registration opens on April 15 at 5 p.m. here. After that date, registration is $50 and will only be available in-person at Toyota Field.

“We are excited to build off the success of the previous races we’ve held at Toyota Field and make this one our biggest one yet,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “Everyone that signs up for the Trash Dash is going to Have A Blast competing on April 23 and when they return with their free Trash Pandas tickets on April 26.”

Participants in the race will get a tee shirt, drink voucher for the post-race celebration, and a general admission ticket to the game on Tuesday, April 26. To get a shirt, you must register by Sunday, April 3.

Check-in on race day begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting an hour later. The top three overall male and female runners will get a medal or trophy, Fleet Feet Awards, and the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game on April 26.

More information on packet pickup and route information will be available in the coming weeks.