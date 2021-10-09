Town of Falkville hosts its annual fall festival

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Celebrating a small town with big fun was on the agenda in Falkville on Saturday.

The town of Falkville and the Falkville Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Falkville Fall Festival on October 9 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free to attend.

The day started with a pancake breakfast at the Volunteer Fire Department at 7 a.m. followed by the Color Me Downtown 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. at South Park on Culver Road.

Other activities include arts and crafts vendors, a car show, bingo, a mechanical bull, an antique tractor show and food vendors set up for everyone to enjoy throughout the day.

Live music will be played throughout the day. Brody Turney from North Alabam and After Midtown are set to play from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Headling the festival’s main stage is country artist, Tyler Booth.

For more information visit the town’s website or contact the Falkville Town Hall at (256)-784-5922.