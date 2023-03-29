MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — In response to the recent tornadoes that devastated Central Mississippi, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have teamed up with Prepared and Respond (PAR) to collect items for those in need.

They are asking for donations of bottled water, canned foods, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and paper products.

Trash Pandas officials hope these critical relief supplies will help minimize suffering and offer compassion during this time for our neighbors in Mississippi.

Mareca Watson, Rocket City Trash Pandas Client Relations & Fan Experience Director Mareca Watson says, “Being born and raised in Alabama, I know too well what that feels like. April 27, 2011… It seems like it happened not too long ago, and it’s been quite some time. It just felt like the right thing to do. We had a lot of people that poured into our community, so why not pour back into theirs?”

The drive began this week and will run through the Trash Pandas’ opening weekend, April 6th-8th. Watson says once the drive ends, PAR will take the items to Mississippi.

If you are able to donate, you can bring items to the Toyota Field front office or the Junkyard Team Store during regular business hours.