(WHNT) – The New York Times bestselling young adult series by Kelly Yang, Front Desk, continues with its fifth and newest installment Top Story.

In this book, protagonist Mia Tang is at the top of her game! She’s spending winter break with her family in San Francisco’s Chinatown! Rich with history, and hilarious aunties and uncles, it’s the place to find a great story — one she hopes to publish while attending journalism camp at The Tribune. However, this trip has as many bumps as San Francisco has hills.

Mia achieves her dream of attending journalism camp, but when the gatekeepers don’t like her story ideas about Chinatown, she must find another way to share her voice with the world!

In her series, Yang takes inspiration from her childhood. Her family immigrated to the United States from China when she was a young girl. She grew up in California in very similar circumstances to those of Mia.

In fact, the ‘front desk’ is a reference to the job she had in the motel in Chinatown that her family worked in when she was a child.

Yang is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of many books for young readers, including the Front Desk series.

Front Desk won the 2019 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature and was chosen as a ‘Best Book of the Year’ by multiple organizations, including NPR, the Washington Post and the New York Public Library.

You can hear more about her latest book in our full interview with Yang in the video above.