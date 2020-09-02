Woodville’s Amanda Peek Wins $319 For Her Classroom

Jackson County, Ala. – This week’s winner is Amanda Peek. She teaches math at Woodville High School.

“Always with a smile on her face always laughing. She is always busy she always have an iron in the fire,” said Principal Jamie Darwin.

Photo Courtesy of Woodville High School

Peek is over the Touchdown Team and Hoops squad, which take care of all the behind the scenes stuff at football and basketball games. “On top of that she is raising 3 kids and finishing up her master’s degree,” said Darwin.

“Sometime teachers get overlooked at times maybe by the community but I think in the last five months, I think there is a new admiration level for what teachers do on a daily basis.”

“It’s humbling, it really is, I am just tickled that somebody noticed that we were doing something good,” said Peek.

Not only does she teach math, but she helps feed the hungry. “We started our backpack program.”

Seven years ago a football player asked, “How am I supposed to go play football hungry?”

Mrs. Peek to the rescue.

We asked how many people have been fed by the Backpack Program: “500 to 1000.” said Peek

And she wants us to pay it forward.

“Find a way to help others, especially now.”





