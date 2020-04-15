Tools for Teacher: Virtual science lessons, digital library

(WHNT) – Parents are adjusting to their new roles as Homeschooling educators and WHNT News 19 wants to help provide resources to keep the kids engaged and educated.

Lawrence County Schools are sharing daily TAP moments, TAP stands for teachers and parents.

These short videos on Facebook include quick lessons that parents can use to help their children and themselves.

The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is trying to make learning fun and fast! On Tuesday afternoons at 2, the museum is releasing Two-Minute Science on its Facebook page.

The videos combine science with fun activities kids and parents can do at home.

Time for Kids magazine has launched a free digital library. The library is available free to students for the rest of the school year.

Access includes new issues of Time for Kids and Your Money and previous issues from 2020.

Teacher Highlight –

Brandi sent us this photo of her daughter after a fractions lesson with her third-grade teacher at Tanner Elementary.

She says Ms. Crisafulli has been incredible with helpful videos and daily interaction. She adds that she’s quick to respond when they have questions.

