Tools For Teacher: Virtual Field Trips

(WHNT) – School has changed for the last month or so of the year, and so has Tools for Teachers!

WHNT News 19 wants to give you a few resources to keep the learning going.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is doing "virtual field trips" on Facebook live. They held their first one last Friday. They spoke to a farmer from southeast Alabama about crops like cotton, corn, wheat, oats, and peanuts.

"Our peanuts go to a local sheller in Enterprise, Alabama, which is also located in coffee county. the majority of those peanuts go into candies, it can also go into peanut butter and some peanut oil as well."

This Friday, April they'll visit a farmer to talk about fruits and vegetables.

The Facebook live starts at 10:00 a.m.

The University of North Alabama is offering something to help parents turned teachers.

'Your UNA' is meant to be a community resource.

The features of the page include "general education courses" for high school juniors and seniors, videos from UNA faculty members on topics like health, wellness, economics and an app to use on a nature hike.

There are also links from the Library of Congress and the National Gallery of Art.



