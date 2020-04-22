Tools for Teacher: Virtual animals and out of this world fun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 wants to help provide ‘Tools for Teachers’ to keep the kids engaged and educated while stuck at home.

On this week’s Tools for Teachers, kids can learn how to bring the animal kingdom home virtually and take a trip out of this world.

Google allows you to turn your home into a virtual zoo with AR, or augmented reality. Just search for animals on Google using your phone and select “view in 3d” to see them in your habitat.

Kids can pick from over 30 animals!

Wonderopolis, invites children to explore and get answers about the world around us. The “wonder of the day” includes fun activities for online and offline learning.

If space is more your speed, kids can take an inside look at the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Suni (sunny) Williams.

Viewers can watch Williams float through space while showing gear and sharing stories from the lab.

A bit closer to home, teachers at Moulton Middle school are having fun while letting their students know they care.

The faculty put together a four-minute video and shared it to the school’s Facebook page.

