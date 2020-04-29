Tools for Teacher: Alabama Virtual Libraries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 wants to help provide ‘Tools for Teachers’ to keep the kids engaged and educated while stuck at home.

This week’s Tools for Teachers highlights the online libraries at our local colleges and universities that can help students and parents make sense of assignments.

The schools have plenty of online resources to help make homeschooling a little easier.

Sheila Snow-Croft the Director of the Network of Alabama Academic Libraries, or NAAL says “our resources are invaluable and they’re mostly online.”

This network includes the University of North Alabama, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama A&M, Athens State, and Oakwood University.

“The schools have online library guides, or lib-guides, with resources for just about everyone.”

UNA has one that showcases and educational resources that are always free, ones that are free for now, and ones that have been supplemented out of their subscriptions.

UAH has a lib guide about avoiding misinformation about COVID-19. The digital resources and the UAH archives focus on the history of north Alabama and aerospace.

The Alabama Virtual Library features access to educational sources for people of all ages and everything in the virtual library is free.

Elementary students will enjoy programs like Pebble Go. Kids can read or have the text read to them with read-aloud technology.

For high school students, there’s Prepstep, “it provides help with test-taking and they can learn core math and science skills from it.”

Older students can also benefit from the Visible Body, which provides a 3D lab to learn about the human body.

Much like the regular library, you can get a librarian’s help on the Alabama virtual library site and most of the schools’ websites.

WHNT News 19 wants to hear from parents and teachers! Let us know how the switch is going for you.

If you have any advice or sources that may help others, we want to hear it!

if you have photos or videos that paint the picture, we’d love to see them!

Email us at news.department@whnt.com with the subject “Tools For Teachers.”

Tools for Teachers is sponsored by: NAECU, Yellow Hammer Roofing and Oakwood University