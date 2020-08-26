Student nominates Hartselle High School math teacher for Tools for Teachers award

HARTSELLE, Ala. – School is back in session across Alabama and Tennessee. With the new year comes the return of Tools for Teachers.

This week’s honoree comes from Hartselle High School. Mr. Bucky Garner, also known as Coach Bucky, is a former engineer that now teaches math and computer science.

“We have high expectations for our students and Coach Garner is a teacher who has those high expectations,” said Principal Brad Cooper.

One of Garner’s AP Calculus students nominated him in April, saying that he has always inspired and encouraged her to follow her passions. She has decided to pursue computer science and mathematics in college.

“I want them to enjoy the process of learning and value that experience so they can use that in the future with whatever path they may take,” Garner said.

You can nominate a teacher here. Nominees can teach Pre-K through 12th grade in public or private schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area. Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom.

Tools for Teachers is sponsored by the North Alabama Educators Credit Union.