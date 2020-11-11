Skyline’s Kimberli Proctor Wins $319 For Her Math Class

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One Skyline High School teacher has been teaching for more than 30 years.

Principal Drew McNutt says math teacher Kimberli Proctor has stayed so long for two reasons.

“She loves her job and loves Skyline High School.”

McNutt said Proctor goes above and beyond for her students.

“She does whatever she needs to do to do it for the students. She literally would call those remote learners if they didn’t understand a concept and have come up and sit on our front porch and literally teach them right on the front porch.”

Proctor couldn’t believe the news that she had won.

“I am just so overjoyed. I can’t believe somebody took the time to even nominate me, I don’t feel deserving of it but I am so thankful that someone cared and loved me enough to put me in for this honor. I am so overwhelmed I was not expecting that this morning, oh my goodness.”

One of her students said she shows her passion for teaching every day.

“She loves us all so much and she makes it obvious every day how much she cares for all of us.”

News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith shared part of the nomination with Mrs. Proctor.

“I would love to see WHNT put a big ole smile on Mrs. Proctor’s face in recognition for her school years of hard work and dedication.”

Proctor teared up after she heard that.

“What an honor for somebody to be able to say that,” she said.

For somebody with over three decades of excellence and dedication, the award is well deserved.

Tools for Teachers is sponsored by the North Alabama Educators Credit Union.