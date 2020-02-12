Marie Golden shines at McBride Elementary in Muscle Shoals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – It's no secret that this Muscle Shoals educator is a ray of sunshine.

Marie Golden teaches 5th grade at McBride Elementary.

Fellow faculty describe Mrs. Golden as a true shining star.

“Mrs. Golden’s last name is really who she is. She is full of sunshine and I tell her that all the time. When you walk into her classroom it is a warm inviting fun place to learn,” said Principal Britney Scheider.

Mrs. Golden says she has been teaching for many years. She was very grateful to win $319 for her cherished classroom.

“I am honored I am deeply, deeply grateful and thankful and very honored. This is my 25th year of teaching,” said Golden.

Her kids are family.

“Once they are in my classroom and they are one of my children they are always one of my children,” said Golden.

Which translate to, “Once a Golden, always a Golden.”

Mrs. Golden loves her students.

“These students are so special I’ve told them from day one I am convinced they are the best in the 5th grade,” said Golden.

What’s next for her students?

“We are working on responsibility and making good choices for middle school because that is a huge step.”

Even on rainy days like today, it’s always sunny in Mrs. Golden’s room.

“I love them so deeply!” said Golden.

Tools for Teachers is underwritten by sponsors North Alabama Educators Credit Union, Oakwood University, and Yellowhammer Roofing.



