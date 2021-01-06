Madison County Elementary’s Melissa Weaver Wins $319 for her classroom

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One teacher is in high demand at this Madison County elementary school.

That’s Melissa Weaver, she teaches Kindergarten and fellow faculty members say she is a model teacher.

“She is the teacher that all other teachers want their own children to have. She is powerful.” Said Madison County Elementary Principal JT Spann.

“When I say she is a model educator she truly is,” said Spann.

The principal says she deserves to be honored.

“She brings joy to every situation. There is no teacher I know of more deserving of this honor.”

Mrs. Weaver was thrilled and shocked to win $319 for her classroom through Tools For Teacher.

Weaver says teaching is her passion.

“To me, it’s the best profession you can ask for”, said Weaver.

What is it about Kindergarten that makes Mrs. Weaver love it? The students.

“They are so loving they are so honest they are so eager to learn,” said Weaver.

Mrs. Weaver has many goals for her youngsters and does her best to prepare them for further education.

“Academically if they are reading before they leave my room, that’s what I want.”

Mrs. Weather is knocking on the door of three decades of service.

She owes a debt of gratitude on who wrote in.

“Thank you, Mr. Belles, I love you and I think you are markable,” said Weaver.

Would like to nominate a deserving teacher? Click here!

