Farley Elementary’s Brandi James wins $319 for her classroom

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – We are at Farley Elementary with this week’s winner, Brandi James. She teaches fourth grade.

“She is a shining star. She has a very sweet personality. She is a very kind and compassionate person,” said Principal Dawn Ashley.

“My students are wonderful. I have a wonderful class this year. This is my second year teaching 4th grade and I love this grade,” said James.

When asked what she hopes her students take from her class, James simply said “I want to build their confidence.”

“I have a few students that are beginning to come out of their shell and I love to see those moments happen,” added James.

What else to look for?

“I love to see those AH-HA moments….when they get it,” said James.

Donna Haney, a parent of one of James’s students, noticed the positive impact on her child. That’s why she decided to nominate James for Tools for Teachers.

“Thank you so much Mrs. Haney I’ve enjoyed having your daughter in my class along with all the other students. I appreciate you. Thank you for thinking of me. I look forward to the rest of the school year,” responded James.

