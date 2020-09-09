Christina White Wins $319 For Her ESL Class At Tanner Elementary School

Photo Courtesy of Tanner Elementary School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Christina White, who teaches English as a Second Language at Tanner Elementary School is the Tools for Teachers honoree for this week.

“She does a great job, a phenomenal job with small group introduction and her enthusiasm, her glow and her passion all of that comes through in everything that she does.” said Principal Sylvia Haslam. “She works hard to build relationships with her students inside the classroom and outside the classroom.”

White has a message for her fellow teachers: “I feel like they are super heroes and just keep on keeping on.”







Tools for Teachers is sponsored by the North Alabama Educators Credit Union.