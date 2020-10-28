Amy Peek wins $319 for her classroom at Crossville Middle School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – One DeKalb County teacher encourages her students to chase their dreams.

That’s Amy Peek. She teaches fifth grade at Crossville Middle School.

The staff at Crossville say Mrs. Peek is very special.

“Mrs. Peek will be one of the best people you will meet in your entire life,” said Assistant Principal Justin Crowley.

Crowley says Mrs. Peek is first class.

“She is as good as gold. She is one of those people you just don’t meet a whole lot of times in life. She is as good as it gets. We are very blessed to have her in this school with us.” said Crowley.

Mrs. Peek says her love for students contributes to her success as a teacher.

“I love to teach. I love kids. I want them to be the best they can be,” said Peek.

Mrs. Peek tells her kids that the time to chase dreams is now.

“It’s time to start dreaming and making those dreams, making them come true,” said Peek.

She wants the students to know they matter.

“I reminded them this morning that they matter. They matter and I love them,” said Peek.

Peek’s niece, Amber Uptain, wrote in.

“She is my niece, a very special niece. We are very close. She is like a second daughter to me. Anything you could possibly want… she is there to help you,” said Peek, “you don’t have to ask. She just shows up.”

Mrs. Peek was very grateful and surprised to be nominated for Tools for Teacher.

To her niece, she says, “Amber, thank you so much for being there for me and thinking of me. just know that I love you and I am here if you ever need me. Thank you.”

And for her students, she says “I love all of you.”

Tools for Teachers is sponsored by the North Alabama Educators Credit Union.