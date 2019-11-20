Skip to content
Tools for Teachers
Hartselle High’s Tamisha Key wins $319 for her classroom
Video
Whitney Miles Theatrics Wins $319 For Her Classroom At West Morgan Elementary
Video
Tharptown Elementary’s Brooke Harris wins $319 for 4th Grade Reading Class
Video
Kimberly Pratt wins $319 for her classroom at Columbia Elementary
Video
Marie Golden shines at McBride Elementary in Muscle Shoals
Video
More Tools for Teachers Headlines
Student nomination wins $319 for Michael Massey's science class at Monrovia Middle School
Video
Continuing the family tradition of excellence – Haley Roberts wins $319 for her classroom at Bridgeport Elementary
Video
A success story for Chris Murdock – Wins $319 for his class at Fayetteville High School
Video
Quick action outside of Abbie Broam's classroom wins her $319
Video
Miss Julie Wins $319 For Pre-K At Hollywood Elementary
English Teacher Carla Lawrence wins $319 for her class at Athens Middle School
Sounds good to me! Band Teacher Matthew Hendrix wins $319
Video
Amie Hope wins $319 for her ‘Village’ at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville
Lynn Newton wins $319 for class at Lauderdale County High School
James Putman wins $319 for his class at Discovery Middle School
Video
STEM
FIRST Tech Challenge teaches kids skills beyond engineering
Video
Intuitive Planetarium celebrates First Trip around the Sun
Video
HudsonAlpha pumping energy into genetics and genomics education
Video
FIRST LEGO League: More than just robots
Video
Booz Allen looking for top STEM students for their summer internship competition
Video
More STEM Headlines
The Story
Ardmore teen wrapping up 120 chemo treatments for leukemia
Video
Local artist getting a lot of attention across the country
Video
More The Story Headlines
Restaurant Ratings
Cookout had a grease puddle, Poke needs a worker sick plan in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Video
Dented cans in the Cantina, China Buffet has moldy veggies in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Video
Rice Box given suspension notice, Bad Daddy’s kitchen badly needs cleaning in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Video
Terranova’s has old dip, Moe’s need to chill out the chicken in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Video
Shrimp Basket dumps the bucket, Waffle House needs to buy a thermometer in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Video
More Restaurant Ratings Headlines
Sports
Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
Video
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
Video
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Video
More Sports Headlines
Nominate an Educator!
Click here to nominate an Educator for Tools for Teachers!
Tools For Teachers: Read the Rules