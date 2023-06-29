ALABAMA (WHNT) – It’s the time of year when many of us are heading to the pool to cool off, but health experts want caregivers to remember just how quickly a fun day out can turn tragic.

Water safety is extremely important, especially for young children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and is the second-leading cause of death for 5 to 14-year-olds. Officials say there are around 4,000 fatal drownings every year, an average of 11 deaths every day.

Babypalooza offers parents a one-stop shop for information about resources and products. It also provides educational materials on pregnancy, infant care and postpartum resources.

Babypalooza founder, Cecelia Pearson has tips for protecting young children while enjoying the pool, lake or beach this summer.

The following are some of the best ways Pearson says to keep your kids safe:

Get swim lessons

Learn infant CPR

Know the signs of drowning

Make pool areas safe

Teach children pool and safety rules

Watch children without distraction

You can find more tips on how to keep babies safe at the pool on the Babypalooza website.

Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children also provides parenting classes that include CPR training. Classes cost $50 and you can sign up online.

JAMA Pediatrics has information about the signs of drowning. According to JAMA, symptoms of drowning such as gasping or difficulty breathing most commonly occur immediately.