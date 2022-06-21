HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s summer time and that means are getting outside more than usual. Even though it’s good to get some Vitamin D, recent severe temperatures could pose a threat to children just wanting to play outside.

While adults can endure high temperatures for an extended period of time, children and babies are at a greater risk of experiencing heat exhaustion.

Doctor Kym Middleton, a Huntsville Hospital pediatrician, says by the time a child’s body reaches 90 degrees, complications could be settling in.

“Little babies actually have a different ratio of the surface area to body size that adults and regular children do,” Middleton explained. “Their body will actually absorb or be much more affected by the environment than an adult will.”

With children unable to cool down as quickly as adults, it’s important to keep them hydrated before, during, and after going outside and not wait until they get thirsty.

High body temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and severe cases can even lead to death. For no amount of time should a child be left in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down.

“When you’re in a car, it’s equated to a greenhouse and so you can actually trap some of that heat that comes through the window into the car,” Middleton continued. “It doesn’t have a way to get out very well so while it may be 80 degrees outside it can get up to 90 degrees in the car, if not higher.”

With this week being the first time parts of North Alabama have hit three digit temperatures in more than two years, heat-related medical emergencies have been on the rise.

“We’ve had a lot of heat-related emergencies in the last two weeks and some of them have been pediatric patients, small patients,” Middleton concluded. “Nothing serious just heat-related situations.”

If your child shows symptoms of heat exhaustion, contact their pediatrician. If a child faints, call 911 immediately.