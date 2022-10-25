HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The latest performance from Huntsville-based Lyrique Music Productions is set for November.

“Tick, tick…Boom” is a musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of “RENT”. The performance tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon who lives in New York City in 1990.

Guests are invited to watch, listen and be entertained in following Jon’s story as he worries if he made the wrong career choice to be part of the performing arts.

Community actors from Lyrique will share Jon’s journey of self-discovery on the stage with Cameron DuVall portraying “Jon” and fellow leads Daniel Wesolowski, playing Jon’s best friend “Michael” and Kendall Betts portraying Jon’s girlfriend “Susan.”

The musical production will be held at The Studio Theatre located in Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment on the show dates listed below:

November 11 at 7 p.m.

November 12-13 at 2p.m. and 7 p.m.

November 17-18 at 7 p.m.

November 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

November 20 at 2 p.m.

There will also be a sneak peek performance from the cast that will be held on October 29 and 30 during Lyrique’s “Annual Halloween Broadway Characters Cabaret” at The Belk Plaza on Bridge Street at 2 p.m.

For full ticket details, click here.

You can check out the full cast, ensemble and production team below.

Lyrique Music Productions is a community organization providing a venue for actors and artists to express their creativity and talent.