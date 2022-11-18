HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Education has released report cards for every school district in Alabama for the 2021-2022 school year.

As was the case with the last round of grades, there are more A’s and B’s, with fewer C’s, D’s, and F’s statewide. Overall, the state and the schools in North Alabama scored highly.

Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score.

Chapman Middle School – score of 51

Ronald McNair 7-8 – score of 59

Sonnie Hereford Elementary School – score of 58

The last year that state report cards were released was the 2018-2019 school year. In that report, only one Huntsville City School earned an F. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary then scored a 58, but has since improved to a 70. The district as a whole retained a B average.

The report cards allow parents to see how their kid’s schools measure up against other school systems in the state.

The grading process gives scores in multiple areas including academic achievement, academic growth, progress in English language proficiency, and graduation rates for high schools. The state also graded school quality using indicators for chronic absenteeism and college and career readiness.

News 19 compiled a list of North Alabama school systems and how they were graded. View the list here.