This year’s Lobsterfest has some changes due to the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lobsterfest 2020 is back!

St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Huntsville has hosted the event every year since 1994, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting local and international charities.

As with so many things, there are changes due to the pandemic. This year will be drive-thru pickup only at the church, located at 12200 Bailey Cove Road SE in Huntsville.

Live lobsters can be picked up Friday, November 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. or during the main event on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

While the festival has moved to a drive-through format, the food remains the star of the show.

Lobsterfest includes:

2,000 fresh Maine lobsters, brought in the day before

400 Whole slabs of ribs cooked on site

700+ lbs of BBQ cooked on site

200+ lbs of brisket

You can order online at lobstersrock.com or by calling the church office’s Lobster Line (256) 880-0248 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During pickup, you’re asked to enter from the North Parking lot and exit to the South.

Pick up is as simple as driving in, giving your name,

order number, phone number or credit card number

to one of the church workers. They do the rest. You never have to leave your car.

During busy times around lunch you may need to plan on 20 minutes or so, as your lobster is cooked to order.

Also, because this is the first time to use the drive through format, organizers suggest allowing extra time to get in and out. You might also consider coming at off-peak times.

Lobsterfest typically raises $30,000- $45,000 a year, benefiting international charities such as the Sloan Clinic in Delicias del Norte, Honduras, a year round medical clinic run by St. Thomas.

The balance goes to local charities like First Stop Homeless Assistance Program.