HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Whether you’re near Mobile Bay or taking in the sights of the Rocket City, there’s a ghost story for each and every corner of Alabama.

News 19 compiled a list of some of the state’s most haunted locations, according to paranormal experts and folktales passed down from generation to generation.

The Redmont Hotel

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? This 14-story, 120-room hotel is located at 5th Avenue North and 21st Street in Birmingham.

First opened in 1925, Birmingham’s Redmont Hotel is the site of many reported hauntings, if you believe the guests. According to alabamahauntedhouses.com, Redmont guests have reported doors opening and closing, furniture or bags moving around, and even the ghost of a small dog roaming the hallways.

None of that compares to the legend that the ghost of Hank Williams himself haunts the hotel.

History says Williams spent the last night of his life in the Redmont Hotel. He stayed there on December 31, 1952, on a trip from Montgomery to West Virginia, where he was slated to perform at Charleston’s Municipal Auditorium. Doctors claim he was affected by a combination of alcohol and chloral hydrate.

Williams died around midnight on January 1, 1953, after his driver stopped for gas and noticed him dead in the back seat. His official cause of death was listed as heart failure.

According to frightfind.com, his ghost has been seen wandering the upper floors of the Redmont.

Fort Morgan

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? This pentagonal fort is situated at the mouth of Mobile Bay!

Spirits haunt the waters of Mobile Bay, especially when you get closer to Fort Morgan.

According to Alabama’s Coastal Connection (ACC), Fort Morgan began construction in 1819 and finished in 1833. The old barracks is where most of the paranormal activity was reported at the fort.

ACC says records say a prisoner hanged himself in 1917, and you can still hear him crying at nighttime. There are also reports of people being touched and hearing footsteps.

The most-witnessed spirit is the ghost of a young woman who was attacked during the 19th century, according to ACC. They say she is still roaming the fort and looking for the person who attacked her.

The Tombigbee River

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? The Tombigbee River is a larger part of the short Mobile River. It spans two states and empties into the Gulf of Mexico, according to a map from the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

In Kathryn Tucker Windham’s “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey,” there’s a story called “The Phantom Steamboat of the Tombigbee.”

According to the legend, she names the Eliza Battle, a 315-ton steamboat that caught fire and sank, as the source of the horrors some still experience on the waters.

According to alabamaheritage.com, when you get close to the Tombigbee River, you can hear music coming off of the water and even the screams of those still hoping to be rescued. The site states the ship itself has been sighted in the water, still hoping to make it to Mobile.

Sloss Furnaces

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? Sloss Furnaces is located in Birmingham. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1981.

The haunted legend of Sloss Furnaces begins in the early 20th century.

According to frightfurnace.com, James “Slag” Wormwood was a foreman working the furnace’s graveyard shift in the 1900s. During the summer, the heat would create an environment some called a “living hell” with 120-degree heat and low visibility.

Wormwood, who lost 47 lives during his reign over Sloss Furnaces, eventually lost his footing at the peak of “Big Alice,” the highest blast furnace. He fell straight into a vat of melted iron ore, melting him instantly.

Fright Furnace says Wormwood still haunts the place. Some workers report being pushed from behind and hearing “get back to work.”

The organization claims the most frightening story came in 1971 when a night watchman named Samuel Blumenthal found himself face-to-face with an inherent evil he described as a “half man, half demon.” He was later found with intense burns after whatever he saw “beat on him” with its fists. He never returned to Sloss again.

The Boyington Oak

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? This almost 200-year-old, Southern live oak is located in Mobile.

According to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the story begins in 1833 with a Connecticut native named Charles R.S. Boyington. The foundation says he rented a room at a local boarding house with Nathaniel Frost, who was later found stabbed to death in a nearby graveyard.

Boyington was identified as the last person who saw him alive, and it was found that Frost owed him money — establishing a motive for murder.

Boyington was arrested and sentenced to death by hanging but maintained his innocence.

The foundation claims Boyington said his innocence would be proven “by [an] oak tree, which would grow out of his heart and on top of his grave.” Two others later confessed to Frost’s murder.

Just as he said, an oak tree grew from Boyington’s grave. Today, it still stands. Some claim you can hear crying or whispering noises from the oak, fueling the story that Boyington’s spirit still seeks vindication.

Pickens County Courthouse

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? The Pickens County Courthouse is located in Carrollton, Ala., the seat of this West Alabama county.

There’s a ghostly face that appears in one of the windows of the Pickens County Courthouse if you believe the stories.

According to alabamahauntedhouses.com, the legend revolves around Henry Wells, a Carrollton freedman accused of burning down the courthouse in the 19th century. This was the second Pickens County Courthouse, as the first one was burned by Union soldiers 12 years before.

Wells was convicted of arson, and fled the area, going on the run for two years. He was caught in January 1878.

The site states Wells either died from a gunshot wound while running again from law enforcement, or from a lynch mob. It is said that he vowed to haunt those who accused him of the crime, and his face has appeared in the courthouse windows ever since.

Lucas Tavern

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

Where is it? The original site was in Waugh, Ala., an unincorporated community around 15 miles east of Montgomery. The tavern was later moved to Old Alabama Town and serves as a visitor and information center.

Lucas Tavern was once a waypoint on the journey between Washington D.C. and New Orleans. Built in 1818, the building was home to some very prominent guests, including Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette — but its inhabitants now just might be spirits.

According to hauntedhouses.com, the most common sightings are those of Eliza Lucas, the building’s original owner. She is described as a 5’3 woman dressed in Victorian garments and smiling near the building’s doorway. She has appeared to staff and guides, and “considers herself a member of the governing Old Hill Historic committee.”

Visitors have reported experiencing a cordial spirit, who “sets the tone and behavior standards of the living inside her tavern.” The building is reported to still be haunted by Eliza’s spirit.

The site lists many other stories about Eliza sightings here.

Did we miss a haunted location you’ve visited in Alabama? Send us your picks to whnt@nexstardigital.com to be included in a future list.