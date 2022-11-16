HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s time to bundle up, put on your skates and have an ‘ice’ day at the park in Huntsville. Skating in the Park is back!

From Nov. 18 to Jan. 8, you can pack up your skates and head to Big Spring Park behind the Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) on Church St. to enjoy the outdoor ice rink.

HMA is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate the opening of Skating in the Park. After opening remarks from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Redstone Federal Credit Union President Joe Newberry and HMA Foundation Board President Hank Isenberg, there will be fireworks.

This will be the 10th holiday season the museum has hosted the event since starting it in 2012.

Admission is $15 for those 10 and up, $10 for ages nine and under, and $13 a person for groups of 10 or more. Skate rentals are included in the price of admission, and there is a $5 discount if you bring your own. You can rent scooters for $5.

Hours of operation for the rink are listed below:

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, you can visit https://hsvmuseum.org/events/skating-in-the-park or http://www.facebook.com/SkatingInThePark.