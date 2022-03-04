HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dunkin’ Donuts is teaming up with Huntsville Hospital to recognize two of their cutest (and probably most recognizable) employees.

March 4 is National Employee Appreciation Day, and Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation wants to celebrate Asteroid and Orbit, two Golden Retrievers that make up Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s “Canines for Coping” program. The sister-brother duo are full-time employees, with official employee badges and business cards.

The Dunkin’ Joy Team presented a $30,000 check toward the Canines for Coping program on Friday.

Both dogs work in the hospital with their handlers 40 hours a week with time allowed for naps and walks. As professionally trained service dogs, Asteroid and Orbit are able to provide services based on medical goals and can even be present during procedures. They can also help comfort patients and families with loss.

Dunkin’s “Joy’s Dogs for Joy” program was launched in 2018 and places highly specialized in-residence service dogs as full-time members of children’s hospital care teams. In their line of work, they serve as a critical part of patients’ treatment plans, provide motivation and help keep kids calm in an unfamiliar setting.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Dogs for Joy Program has been able to gift 32 full-time pediatric service dogs to 17 children’s hospitals across the country.