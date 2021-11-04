You can help local babies during the Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day

(WHNT) — The 2021 Great Diaper Drive is wrapping up but it’s not slowing down, it is Blitz Day! We’re in the final stretch and a need this great needs your help to keep babies here at home safe and healthy.

News 19’s Shevaun Bryan and special guests will be at Walmart on Madison Boulevard for Blitz Day, until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4.

If you can’t make it out Thursday to say hi, there are other ways to donate.

How you can help:

Parents, if you have an open pack of diapers that your little one no longer fits — we’ll take that open box!

Every single Walmart in North Alabama put together ready-made diaper bags, just pick one up before you check out.

No matter where you diapers come from, Walmart also serves as a drop off location with bins in every store. The bins will be in place until Sunday, November 7.

You can text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate

Or just scan the QR code below

Blitz Day is Taking Over Social Media!

Blitz Day for our Diaper Drive is off to a great start!



The cold doesn’t stop the need, so it doesn’t stop our drive



We’ll be at the Walmart on Madison Blvd til 7pm @whnt #19Diaper pic.twitter.com/T12a6S9FkY — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) November 4, 2021

Good morning. Our first full bin of diapers is loaded up. #thankyou #greatdiaperdrive We’ll be here at the Madison Walmart supercenter till 7 pm collecting diapers with @whnt @finessebryan pic.twitter.com/TeCv0LuqoB — FoodBankAL (@FoodBankAL) November 4, 2021

The Great Diaper Drive blitz is today! Stop by the Walmart in Madison to say hi to @finessebryan & donate diapers at any Walmart across North Alabama! @Walmart @whnt @FoodBankAL pic.twitter.com/9um4iivJW0 — Danielle Dozier News 19 (@DanielleDozier) November 4, 2021