You can help local babies during the Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day

(WHNT) — The 2021 Great Diaper Drive is wrapping up but it’s not slowing down, it is Blitz Day! We’re in the final stretch and a need this great needs your help to keep babies here at home safe and healthy.
News 19’s Shevaun Bryan and special guests will be at Walmart on Madison Boulevard for Blitz Day, until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4.
If you can’t make it out Thursday to say hi, there are other ways to donate.
How you can help:
- Parents, if you have an open pack of diapers that your little one no longer fits — we’ll take that open box!
- Every single Walmart in North Alabama put together ready-made diaper bags, just pick one up before you check out.
- No matter where you diapers come from, Walmart also serves as a drop off location with bins in every store. The bins will be in place until Sunday, November 7.
- You can text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate
- Or just scan the QR code below