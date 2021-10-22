The Great Diaper Drive returns: How you can help the littlest among us

(WHNT) — It’s that time of year again where we take action to help our neighbors. More specifically, the littlest and most vulnerable in our community.

The Great Diaper Drive is back, collecting disposable diapers and wipes for local babies.

One in three American families struggles to afford enough diapers for their little ones, and the Tennessee Valley is no exception. Your donations stay local, going to the diaper bank at the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Diapers and wipes are some of the most expensive must-have items for parents that cost, in some cases, upwards of $100 per month. The cost has even reportedly caused some families to reuse disposables, or leave babies in diapers for longer than they should – leading to diaper rash, infections, and other health problems.

Many families struggle with that burden and can’t find help through government programs because diapers are classified as hygiene items. Federal subsidy programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Women Infants Children, or WIC, don’t allow those dollars to be used to buy diapers.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, demand for diapers increased about 70% in 2021.

The need is great, but so is the will to help. Every dollar and diaper donated will benefit families in need right here in North Alabama.

Wipes, diapers, and dollars. We need you for this year’s Great Diaper Drive.

How you can help:

Parents, if you have an open pack of diapers that your little one no longer fits — we’ll take that open box!

If your business, agency, organization, or church has an upcoming event, like a trunk or treat — or fall festival — put out a donation bin!

Host a Diaper Shower party with your close friends!

Get on social media and encourage your members, followers, and supporters to bring diapers!

Every single Walmart in North Alabama put together ready-made diaper bags, just pick one up before you check out.

No matter where you diapers come from, Walmart also serves as a drop off location with bins in every store

You can text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate

Or just scan the QR code below

You can drop off your diapers and donations in person during our Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day and say hello to News 19 anchor Shevaun Bryan on November 4, at the Walmart located on Madison Blvd.