The Great Diaper Drive FAQ: What you need to know before you donate

Diapers are the most requested non-food item at the Food Bank of North Alabama, yet there are no safety net programs that provide diaper assistance.

The need for diapers is great, but so is the will to help. Every dollar and diaper donated will benefit families in need in our area through the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank.

You can bring your diapers and donations to drop off in person during our Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day and say hello to News 19 anchor Shevaun Bryan on November 4, at the Walmart located on Madison Blvd.

There are many locations to drop off donations of diapers, open packages accepted, and wipes: Find a list of participating stores here:

You can also text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate or just scan the QR code below.

There are several ways to get involved. Find more ideas on how you can help here.

If you are in need of family resources, check the Food Bank of North Alabama’s website for more information.