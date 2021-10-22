The Great Diaper Drive Drop Off Locations

The Great Diaper Drive is back, collecting disposable diapers and wipes for local babies.

The need is great, but so is the will to help. Every dollar and diaper donated will benefit families in need in our area through the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank.

You can drop off your diapers and donations in person during our Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day and say hello to News 19 anchor Shevaun Bryan on November 4, at the Walmart located on Madison Blvd.

Participating Store Locations

Arab Walmart located at 1450 N Brindlee Mt

Athens Athens City Hall located at 200 Hobbs St. West Athens-Limestone County Public Library located at 603 S Jefferson Street Toodlebugs located at 107 E Market Street Walmart located at 1011 Hwy 72 E

Boaz Walmart located at 1972 Hwy 431

Decatur Walmart located at 1203 6th Ave SE Walmart located at 2800 Spring Ave. S.W

Florence Walmart located at 2701 Cloverdale Road Walmart located at 3100 Hough Rd

Guntersville Walmart located at 11697 Hwy 431

Hartselle Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 721 Pickens St Walmart located at 1201 Hwy 31NW

Hazel Green Walmart located at 14595 Hwy 231-431 N

Huntsville Walmart located at 11610 Memorial Pkwy SW Walmart located at 2165 Winchester Rd Walmart located at 2200 Sparkman Dr NW Walmart located at 3031 Memorial Pkwy SW Walmart located at 330 Sutton Rd Walmart located at 6140a University Drive

Madison Tam’s Natural Solutions located at 1689 Slaughter Rd A-6 Offering a free gift or $20 off hair service in exchange for donations Walmart located at 8580 Hwy 72 W Walmart located at 8650 Madison Blvd

Muscle Shoals Walmart located at 517 Avalon Ave

Russellville Walmart located at 13675 Hwy 43

Scottsboro Walmart located at 24833 John T Reid Pkwy



You can also text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate or just scan the QR code below.

If you would like to add your business to the list as a Great Diaper Drive drop off point, email us at: WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv and/or shevaun.bryan@whnt.com