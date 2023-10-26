HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 is thrilled to partner up with the Food Bank of North Alabama once again for The Great Diaper Drive!

In 2022, viewers in the Tennessee Valley showed up! The Food Bank received more than 130,000 donations of diapers and wipes following last year’s Diaper Drive.

On average, a baby will use 240 diapers in one month.

For those who do not know, the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank distributes its collection of diapers and wipes through agencies across 11 counties that the Food Bank serves. Diapers are the most requested non-food item from the Food Bank.

1 in 2 families nationwide struggles to afford diapers, according to the Diaper Bank. Inflation has the cost of many items increasing, meaning families around the country are forced to make tough financial decisions. That’s why this year, it is even more important to support families in need.

You have the power to make sure diapers are one item families are never forced to go without.

The Food Bank is accepting financial donations and area Walmart stores are also housing a number of donation bins to take diaper donations starting Thursday, October 26. The boxes do not even have to be unopened. The Food Bank accepts opened boxes as well, so for parents whose children have recently grown out of a size, take those leftovers to the Food Bank.

Walmart doesn’t have to be the only place with donation bins. You have the power to get your company involved. Set up a box in a high-traffic area and collect donations over the next few weeks.

On November 9, the News 19 team will be at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard ready to accept any and all diaper, wipe and monetary donations for our Blitz Day!

Below is a list of all the Walmart stores serving as drop-off points for the Great Diaper Drive. Next time you’re shopping, grab a pack of diapers and drop them in the bins on your way out! Those diapers go straight to babies in the Tennessee Valley. The Food Bank accepts adult diapers too, because volunteers know there are people of all ages who need that support.

Walmart Locations with Diaper Bins

24833 John T. Reid Pkwy., Scottsboro 35768-2342

1972 Hwy 431, Boaz 35957-5901

1450 No. Brindlee Mt., Arab 35016-5431

1224 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville, TN 37334

6140a University Dr., Huntsville 35806-1710

3031 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville 35801-5304

2200 Sparkman Dr. NW, Huntsville 35810-3820

2165 Winchester Rd., Huntsville 35811

4226 Oakwood Ave. NW, Huntsville 35810

11610 Memorial Pkwy. SW, Huntsville 35803-2152

330 Sutton Rd., Huntsville, 35763-9164

8650 Madison Blvd., Madison 35758-1803

8580 Hwy 72 W., Madison 35758-0000

1011 US Highway 72 E., Athens 35611-4319

15445 AL-24, Moulton 35650

2800 Spring Ave. SW, Decatur 35603-1218

1203 6th Ave SE, Decatur 35601

1201 Highway 31 Nw Hartselle 35640-4420

13675 Highway 43, Russellville 35653-2831

517 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals 35661-2811

3100 Hough Rd., Florence 35630

2701 Cloverdale Rd., Florence 35633-0000

Any questions about the Diaper Drive? Reach out to News 19’s digital team, at interactive@whnt.com.