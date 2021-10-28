Lauderdale County High School using ‘The Great Candy Dive’ to benefit The Great Diaper Drive

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — This week, students at Lauderdale County High School have been participating in the Great Candy Dive, benefitting News 19’s Great Diaper Drive.

It’s an initiative that Lauderdale County High School Principal Casey Tate felt would be a great incentive for students to help families in need.

“We wanted to partner with News 19—just have kids bring in diapers, bring in wipes, and teach them that it’s better to give than receive and it’s always better to lend a helping hand and help others,” Tate said.

For bringing diapers, students across the elementary and high schools have the sweet opportunity to dive into a cauldron for a treat.



Students from the yearbook staff spearheaded the collection efforts.



Senior Carson Crunk said it’s a fulfilling experience to be a small part of a much larger project.

“It felt pretty cool, glad to be a part of it, a pretty good cause,” Crunk said.

Senior Zadie Joiner said while younger students may not understand the Great Diaper Drive, their contributions still make an impact.



“I think it makes it easier for the kids to want to do it but maybe because they don’t really know why they’re doing it or what they’re doing, but they know they’re getting candy,” Joiner said.



Principal Tate said one young donor even took it upon himself to make a difference.

“We had a student on the first day bring in one single diaper,” Tate said. “It was a second-grade student; he told his teacher, he said, ‘I got this from my sister’s diaper stash but I really wanted to contribute to the project and I want to know can I still get some candy for this?'”

Tate said the student’s heart was in the right place, and it was a teachable moment in the benefit of giving.



Friday morning, students in the yearbook staff will be in the drop-off and pickup line dressed in their best Halloween costumes ready to accept diapers and wipes for the final day of the Great Candy Dive.