(WHNT) — The Great Diaper Drive 2022 is coming to a close. We could not be more grateful for the Tennessee Valley stepping up and helping the littlest in our community.

If you missed us at Blitz Day, or haven’t gotten the chance to donate yet and still want to help. There are just a few more chances!

Huntsville Havoc vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Get the family together for a fun night out as the Huntsville Havoc takes on the Rail Yard Dawgs from Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on November 18. It is “Princess Night” so make sure you bring your favorite sparkly tiara AND a pack of diapers or wipes (of course) before you head to the game.

There will be bins at the gate for you to drop off your diapers and/or wipes. All items collected, as well as monetary donations, stay right here in the Tennessee Valley at the Food Bank of North Alabama!

Drop Off Bin at Huntsville/ Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

If you’re in the Downtown Huntsville area or can make the drive, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau will be collecting diapers until November 29. They are located at 500 Church Street, Suite 1 in Huntsville.

Online Monetary Donations Accepted until Sunday, November 20

If you would like to make monetary donations towards The Great Diaper Drive, those can be accepted in a couple of ways.

Text DIAPER to 256-559-3299

Or donate through the online portal here.

All donations stay right here in the Tennessee Valley.

News 19’s goal for 2022 is to raise 175,000 diapers – and with your help, we know we can achieve that goal!!

If you have any questions, email interactive@whnt.com, and we will be happy to help.