Junior League of The Shoals raises approximately 3,000 diapers Tuesday for Great Diaper Drive

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Junior League of The Shoals is an organization that’s devoted to helping women and children, so when the opportunity arose to help out with The Great Diaper Drive, there was no hesitation.



Tuesday evening at Pickett Place in Florence, members of the Junior League of The Shoals gathered for their polishing party in preparation for Apple Annie Day on Friday.

Apple Annie Day, started by the Shoals chapter in the 1950s, is one of the league’s biggest fundraisers of the year.



Once a month, the Junior League participates in a special service project called “Done in a Day.” Knowing that one baby can go through at least 240 diapers in a month, Tiff Butler with the Junior League said it was a no-brainer to combine Tuesday’s polishing party with a diaper drive, benefiting The Great Diaper Drive.



“For us to be able to serve women in that way and also children is a great opportunity for us to continue our mission,” Butler said.

Butler said assistance programs rarely are able to help with diaper needs so even donating just one pack can make a difference.

“Bringing the diapers would really be a game-changer for someone financially,” Butler added. “For us to be able to be a part of helping someone, we’re literally changing lives at that point, so that’s a really cool thing to be able to do.”

Butler said it’s her hope that assistance programs could one day adjust their policies to be able to provide more diapers and wipes, eliminating the need for diaper drives.

She added that approximately 3,000 diapers were raised just from Tuesday’s polishing party.



Although the party was just for one day, diapers can be donated to the Junior League of The Shoals throughout the month of November. At the end of the month, they will deliver the donations to the Food Bank of North Alabama.

To make arrangements for a donation, email the league at JLS@jltheshoals.org or connect with them on Facebook.