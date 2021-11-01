Junior League of The Shoals accepting diaper donations for Great Diaper Drive Tuesday afternoon

FLORENCE, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, an organization in The Shoals is coming together for a special project that will benefit The Great Diaper Drive.

Every month, the Junior League of the Shoals holds what they call a “Done in a Day” project where they collect items to donate to a local charity or nonprofit organization.

Tuesday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m., the league will be accepting diaper donations during their Apple Annie “polishing party” at Pickett Place in Florence.

“It’s a really good fit for us because we always help women and we help children and we know that 240 diapers is what one kid needs in a month and diapers are not covered by any of the emergency assistance programs, so that means that’s all on you, and for us, this is kind of a no-brainer to help out women and children at the same time,” Junior League Co-Fund Development Director Tiff Butler said.

If you would like to donate diapers, Pickett Place is located at 438 North Seminary Street in Florence next to the University of North Alabama Health Services building.