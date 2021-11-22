Great Diaper Drive raised nearly 200K diapers and wipes, help us reach new goal

We asked and you answered. This year’s Great Diaper Drive was a huge success. Thanks to News 19 viewers, we not only met our goal, but we surpassed it.

We’re still waiting on a final total, but we know this year we collected at least 188,905 diapers and wipes.

Help us reach our new goal of 200,000 diapers and wipes for North Alabama babies in need.

The need is great, but so is the will to help. Every dollar and diaper donated will benefit families in need in our area through the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank.

How you can help:

You can text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate

Or just scan the QR code below

Since News 19 began participating in the Great Diaper Drive 8 years ago, you’ve helped us collect more than 1.2 million diapers and wipes.