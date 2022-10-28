NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Great Diaper Drive is back! It’s a project everyone can get behind and helps those tiniest members of our community.
Diapers, wipes, and other baby necessities are getting more and more expensive! That’s where The Great Diaper Drive comes in.
News 19 compiled a list of North Alabama Walmart locations that will have diaper bags and donation bins set up near the front of their store. Each bag is full of diapers and wipes at different price points.
Colbert County
Muscle Shoals
- Store #660: 517 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, Ala. 35661-2811
Franklin County
Russellville
- Store #403: 13675 Highway 43, Russellville, Ala. 35653-2831
Jackson County
Scottsboro
- Store #712: 24833 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, Ala. 35768-2342
Lauderdale County
Florence
- Store #766: 3100 Hough Road, Florence, Ala. 35630
- Store #4187: 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, Ala. 35633-0000
- Store #4188 NHM: 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, Ala., 35630
Lawrence County
Moulton
- Store #394: 15445 Alabama Highway 24, Moulton, Ala. 35650
Limestone County
Athens
- Store #661: 1011 U.S. Highway 72 E, Athens, Ala. 35611-4319
Madison County
Hazel Green
- Store #6878: Located at 14595 Highway 231-431 N, Hazel Green, Ala. 35750-0000
Huntsville
- Store #332: Located at 6140A University Drive, Huntsville, Ala. 35806-1710
- Store #375: Located at 3031 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35801-5304
- Store #433: Located at 2200 Sparkman Drive NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35810-3820
- Store #434: Located at 11610 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35803-2152
- Store #5197: Located at 330 Sutton Road, Huntsville, Ala. 35763-9164
- Store #7324: Located at 2165 Winchester Road, Huntsville, Ala. 35811
- Store #3185 NHM: Located at 4226 Oakwood Avenue NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35810
- Store #5716 NHM: Located at 9020 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville, Ala. 35802
- Store #5925 NHM: Located at 2305 Jordan Lane SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35805
Madison
- Store #2690: Located at 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758-1803
- Store #5703: Located at 8580 Highway 72 W, Madison, Ala. 35758-0000
- Store #7342 NHM: Located at 7140 Wall Triana Highway, Madison, Ala. 35757
Marshall County
Arab
- Store #306: Located at 1450 N Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab, Ala. 35016-5431
Boaz
- Store #298: Located at 1972 Highway 431, Boaz, Ala. 35957-5901
Morgan County
Decatur
- Store #662: 2800 Spring Avenue SW, Decatur, Ala. 35603-1218
- Store #2488 NHM: 1203 6th Avenue SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601
Hartselle
- Store #1124: 1201 Highway 31 NW, Hartselle, Ala. 35640-4420
*NHM stands for Neighborhood Market
All donations from the Great Diaper Drive will benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama Diaper Bank. Learn more about the initiative here.