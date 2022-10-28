NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Great Diaper Drive is back! It’s a project everyone can get behind and helps those tiniest members of our community.

Diapers, wipes, and other baby necessities are getting more and more expensive! That’s where The Great Diaper Drive comes in.

News 19 compiled a list of North Alabama Walmart locations that will have diaper bags and donation bins set up near the front of their store. Each bag is full of diapers and wipes at different price points.

Colbert County

Muscle Shoals

Store #660: 517 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, Ala. 35661-2811

Franklin County

Russellville

Store #403: 13675 Highway 43, Russellville, Ala. 35653-2831

Jackson County

Scottsboro

Store #712: 24833 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, Ala. 35768-2342

Lauderdale County

Florence

Lawrence County

Moulton

Store #394: 15445 Alabama Highway 24, Moulton, Ala. 35650

Limestone County

Athens

Store #661: 1011 U.S. Highway 72 E, Athens, Ala. 35611-4319

Madison County

Hazel Green

Store #6878: Located at 14595 Highway 231-431 N, Hazel Green, Ala. 35750-0000

Huntsville

Madison

Store #2690: Located at 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758-1803

Store #2690: Located at 8650 Madison Blvd., Madison, Ala. 35758-1803
Store #5703: Located at 8580 Highway 72 W, Madison, Ala. 35758-0000

Store #7342 NHM: Located at 7140 Wall Triana Highway, Madison, Ala. 35757

Marshall County

Arab

Store #306: Located at 1450 N Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab, Ala. 35016-5431

Boaz

Store #298: Located at 1972 Highway 431, Boaz, Ala. 35957-5901

Morgan County

Decatur

Store #662: 2800 Spring Avenue SW, Decatur, Ala. 35603-1218

Store #662: 2800 Spring Avenue SW, Decatur, Ala. 35603-1218
Store #2488 NHM: 1203 6th Avenue SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601

Hartselle

Store #1124: 1201 Highway 31 NW, Hartselle, Ala. 35640-4420

*NHM stands for Neighborhood Market

All donations from the Great Diaper Drive will benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama Diaper Bank. Learn more about the initiative here.