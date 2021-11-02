Decatur Police Department collecting diapers for Great Diaper Drive

DECATUR, Ala. — The Great Diaper Drive is here! Schools, churches, and businesses all over the Tennessee Valley are coming together to help those in need.

Even some law enforcement agencies are getting in on the action, including Decatur Police Department. They are also collecting disposable diapers and wipes for local babies.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez with DPD says they wanted to help give back to a great cause.

“We want to help families and babies in need in the area,” said Cardenas-Martinez. “We’re hosting a drop-off diaper drive so all you have to do is come by and drop it in the barrel. Someone’s there all the time if you have any questions, but it’s pretty simple.”

The Decatur Police Department can be found inside Decatur City Hall, which is at 402 Lee St NE in Decatur.

Or, even easier, just text “Diaper” to 256-559-3299 and the donations go to purchase diapers. The diapers will then arrive at our local diaper bank.

Every single diaper collected goes to local babies right here in our community.