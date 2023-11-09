HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – November 9th is Blitz Day! News 19 has partnered with the Food Bank of North Alabama again this year for the Great Diaper Drive.

The Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank distributes its collection of diapers and wipes through agencies across the 11 counties they serve.

Diapers are the most requested non-food item from the Food Bank.

1 in 2 families nationwide struggles to afford diapers, according to the Diaper Bank. Inflation has the cost of many items increasing, meaning families around the country are forced to make tough financial decisions. That’s why this year, it is even more important to support families in need.

Last year, Tennessee Valley viewers showed up! The Food Bank received more than 130,000 donations of diapers and wipes following the 2022 Diaper Drive.

Today you can find some of the News 19 Team out and about at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard — ready to accept any and all diaper, wipe and monetary donations for our Blitz Day!

Questions about the Diaper Drive? Reach out to News 19’s digital team, at interactive@whnt.com!