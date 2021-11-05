Blitz Day may be over but the Great Diaper Drive continues

MADISON, Ala. – What started with rain and cold ended with lots of diapers for local families that need them. With one in three families struggling to afford diapers, our Great Diaper Drive aims to help our neighbors.

Dollar by dollar – diaper by diaper you made a difference for countless babies and families in your community. With help from News 19 and Food Bank of North Alabama team members, you kept us busy with donations.

Individuals dropped off donations just picked up at the store, diapers children had grown out of and some brought carloads.

Groups all across the Valley that held their own drives came together to make one big impact from schools to businesses to law enforcement agencies.

It was a long day and despite the weather, Tennessee Valley showed up. At last count, we raised more than 50,000 diapers and wipes just at this location on Madison Boulevard. That doesn’t even count every other Walmart in North Alabama.

Blitz Day may be over, but diaper security doesn’t end here, so neither does our drive.

How you can help:

Parents, if you have an open pack of diapers that your little one no longer fits — we’ll take that open box!

Every single Walmart in North Alabama put together ready-made diaper bags, just pick one up before you check out.

No matter where you diapers come from, Walmart also serves as a drop off location with bins in every store. The bins will be in place until Sunday, November 7.

You can text “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299 to donate

Or just scan the QR code below