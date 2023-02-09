HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Camp at the MidCity District is hosting its fourth annual, three-week-long Mardi Gras celebration.

The pop-up-style celebration attracts several new visitors to the Huntsville area in order to enjoy a Mardi Gras experience with food, drink and live music.

“Music and culture have a way to deeply connect a community and inspire the soul,” said RCP Co-Founder Max Grelier. “What we are doing at MidCity District is less about building a physical place and more about building an authentic community mindset. It’s known that music and culture matter, but when it comes from the right place in the right way it can be a powerful force for good and allow us to celebrate our humanity together with this Mardi Gras celebration.”

Musicians have been hand-picked to provide a feel of authenticity and allow eventgoers to immerse themselves in New Orleans culture. Some of the musical acts include:

Blackwater Brass Band

Brass-a-holics

Young Fellaz

Soul Brass Band

Huntsville Drumline

The Cotton Candies

Funk You

Admiral Punk

Majesty Divines Mardi Gras Drag Brunch

In addition to musicians coming in from New Orleans, king cakes from Mandy Randazzo King Cakes, crawfish and Pat O’Brien’s hurricanes and cyclones will also make an appearance at the celebration.

RCP Companies and Ocyto Hospitality have partnered to make this event a reality, with both co-founders of Octo being New Orleans natives.

“With 50 years of New Orleanian family roots, I’m honored to continue bringing that culture and tradition to Huntsville for ‘Mardi Gras at MidCity’ for the fourth year,” said Octo Hospitality co-founder Jamie Munoz. “If I can’t be home for Mardi Gras then I want to bring that authentic atmosphere to The Camp to share the music, food and fellowship that define the celebration with thousands of our friends.”

The three-week celebration began on Feb. 3 and will conclude on Feb. 21 with a musical performance by Flow Tribe, a New Orleans funk band. Eventgoers are able to rent VIP pergolas and igloos. The final weekend will include a crawfish boil, MidCity Paw Parade and a brass brunch with the Soul Brass Band.

You can find any additional information about the event and the performers at ExploreTheCamp.com.