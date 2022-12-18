HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new local bakery opened its doors in Huntsville this weekend.

Saturday morning a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up downtown after seven years of work by its owner Heidi Kizer and some help from the community.

Kizer said she started out in her apartment seven years ago, selling eight loaves of bread a day after she quit her job as an environmental scientist.

The Bakingtist aims to bring that science background and baking together by sharing the science learned from the meticulous testing of baked goods.

Earlier this year, that business Kizer started in her apartment decided to open their own storefront and started a Kickstarter to raise funds.

Thanks to community help they raised $36 thousand to help with the new storefront.

Kizer said it helped remind her how supportive the local community can be.

“It was great because we got the money,” she said, “but it was so great because it reminded me of how much these people just support us. So yeah that’s what made this happen, is my community, our community, and now I have this awesome team.”