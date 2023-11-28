ALABAMA (WHNT) – Texas Roadhouse restaurants around the state will donate 100% of their profits on Tuesday to support the Kerry and Gary Challenge and the ALS Association.
The fundraising campaign was started by Gary Godfrey, a former Auburn basketball player, and Kerry Goode, a former Alabama running back. Both men are battling Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.
The athletes started the campaign to help alleviate the financial burden of ALS-affected families in Alabama.
All of the profits on Tuesday, November 28, from 4-10 p.m. will go directly toward families dealing with the financial stress of treating ALS.
Three Texas Roadhouse locations in North Alabama will be participating:
- 307 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630
- 121 Jeff Road, Huntsville, AL 35806
- 1006 Beltline Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601
To learn more about the ALS Association, click here, and for more information on the Kerry and Gary Challenge, click here.