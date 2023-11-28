ALABAMA (WHNT) – Texas Roadhouse restaurants around the state will donate 100% of their profits on Tuesday to support the Kerry and Gary Challenge and the ALS Association.

The fundraising campaign was started by Gary Godfrey, a former Auburn basketball player, and Kerry Goode, a former Alabama running back. Both men are battling Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

The athletes started the campaign to help alleviate the financial burden of ALS-affected families in Alabama.

All of the profits on Tuesday, November 28, from 4-10 p.m. will go directly toward families dealing with the financial stress of treating ALS.

Three Texas Roadhouse locations in North Alabama will be participating:

307 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630

121 Jeff Road, Huntsville, AL 35806

1006 Beltline Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601

To learn more about the ALS Association, click here, and for more information on the Kerry and Gary Challenge, click here.