NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee author is facing scrutiny after being accused of faking her death, leaving fellow authors in the independent book community angry and confused.

Susan Meachen has written several romance novels. In September 2020, a person who claimed to be Meachen’s daughter posted on her Facebook group that the author had taken her own life after being bullied by other writers.

Then a post recently appeared on Meachen’s Facebook page saying she was back and “let the fun begin,” the post reportedly concluded.

News 2 reached out to many inside the indie book community who are upset because there were fundraisers for the family after Meachen’s “death” and they want answers.

“The fact that she came back, that she still had access to her account and that she created another account and was able to sit back and watch all this grief, all these fundraisers, all this finger-pointing, and just not say anything, I’m it just blows my mind,” said author Samantha Cole.

Cole shared with News 2 a Facebook messenger exchange between her and Meachen last week after she found out she was still alive. Cole asked, “what is going on?” And Meachen replied “nothing. I simply want my life back. My family was in a bad place and did what they thought was best for me.”

News 2 reached out to the Benton Police Department in Polk County —where Meachen lives — to see if they are investigating any potential crimes and we are still waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to Meachen through email and Facebook but have not heard back from her.