North Alabama community comes together to fix former Publix worker’s car

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Meridianville and Hazel Green community have banded together to help fix a beloved former Publix worker’s car.

Quentin Thompson worked at the Publix in Hazel Green for over a decade but he recently had to leave after his vehicle broke down.

When Quentin’s friends found out why they hadn’t seen him at work lately they started collecting donations to help him out.

Lorie Vital organized the donation fund through Facebook and the community raised almost $4,000. “The community loves him and is just giving back to him,” Vital told News 19 at Precise Automotive. “He loves everyone and everybody loves him.”

Bert Phillips of Phillips Towing donated his time and truck to get Quentin’s car to Precise Automotive on Highway 231.

The mechanics at Precise Automotive waived the cost of labor. “A lot of people have helped me to get where I’m at and sometimes you gotta give back,” says Tyler Thurmond of Precise Automotive. “You can’t just receive, you gotta give. It’s awesome.”

Vital and a few other community members met at Precise Automotive to surprise Thompson with his fixed car.

Surprised Quentin was, “Just to have this support, continuously over the years. Even when I’m not there, I’m overwhelmed.”

Quentin received his fixed up car as well as the remainder of the donation money, a check for over $3,000. To help him out with bills and other expenses.

Quentin wanted people to know how much this meant to him, “Thank these ladies and everyone that participated. Thank you so much for everything.”