5-year-old Gulf Shores boy inspiring others to keep beaches clean, protect wildlife

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Oliver Caver is a 5-year-old who is inspiring others to keep our beaches clean!

The Caver family started the environmental conservation organization Clean Horizons and is announcing its first-ever Trash Rodeo. On March 13 in Perdido Key, they are hosting the competition to see who can pick up the most trash.

“We go to fishing rodeos all the time, and we decided to weigh this trash and have a litter rodeo for kids,” Ryan Caver said.

Local organizations and businesses are coming together to support the event. There will be a winning prize worth $500!

Oliver follows in his parents’ footsteps and enjoys picking up trash. They turn some of their trash into art pieces and treasure.



“He wakes up every morning and says what beach are we going to clean today,” Ryan said.

They hope to bring awareness of people’s daily habits and aspire to influence others to help keep the Earth cleaner.



“90 percent of the world’s bird population have eaten plastic,” Ryan said.

The Caver Family wrote a children’s book called “Litter, Litter Please Come Here.” Their book demonstrates how easy it is to keep the beaches clean in an interactive way. You can get more details about their endeavors on their Instagram page “Clean.Horizons”

